FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gio Urshela seemed a little dazed by his life-changing 12 hours. Gary Sanchez appeared ebullient in his new surroundings. Both former Yankees said they were shocked to find themselves members of the Minnesota Twins on Monday, but eager to make an impact on their new team.

Of course, Isiah Kiner-Falefa said the same thing on Saturday.

"It just happened real quick. Phone calls everywhere," said Sanchez, the catcher who carpooled with Urshela from Yankees camp in Tampa to Hammond Stadium the morning after their late-night trade to Minnesota. "When I thought about it, I was happy that I'm here now."

Rocco Baldelli on the pressures new Twins Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez felt playing in New York, pressures that should ease in Minnesota: pic.twitter.com/Ew3bhfMXew — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) March 14, 2022

Kiner-Falefa was here for only one day, obtained from Texas for Mitch Garver on Saturday, then rerouted to the Yankees on Sunday night along with third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt, a shocking conclusion to Minnesota's three-trade weekend.

The Twins gathered in Florida with plans for shaping their roster, targets they intended to pursue, teams they expected to talk trade with.

This wasn't any of that. No, this was unexpected opportunity.

"I can tell you 100 percent, unequivocally, that when we acquired Isiah Kiner-Falefa, it wasn't with the plan of moving him to New York," Derek Falvey said. "It became pretty clear to us that the Yankees were probably the runner-up, so to speak, in the original trade with the Rangers. They were pursuing him."

So when the Twins stole their target, Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman called Falvey and made an offer. When he mentioned taking Donaldson and the $50 million he's still owed off the Twins' payroll, a possibility he had explored last summer, too, Falvey was interested, and "it came together pretty quickly," Falvey said. The money "was a factor. … What it does is create a little bit of flexibility going forward, not just this year but in 2023 as well."

Especially since third base prospect Jose Miranda may be ready to take over the job, or split it with Luis Arraez, or cede it to Urshela, who has played both third base and shortstop in his five-year career. Urshela earns $6.55 million this season and is under team control for next years, too, while Sanchez, who can become a free agent in October, is in line to make $8 million to $10 million in arbitration later this month. So the financial savings of dumping their highest-paid player are significant for a team that has never had an Opening Day payroll larger than $28 million.

New Twins catcher Gary Sanchez (through interpreter Elvis Martinez): Trade happened fast, "but when I thought about it, I was happy to be here now and I'm going to represent Minnesota." pic.twitter.com/t9quJSJWtT — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) March 14, 2022

Falvey said the team is in talks about acquiring other players, too, presumably more pitchers to buttress a thin rotation and a shaky bullpen. And what about shortstop, where the only remaining free agent possibilities are Carlos Correa or Trevor Story, each of whom would be more expensive than Donaldson?

For now, manager Rocco Baldelli said, the plan is to give Urshela a chance at the job — "I can play third base or shortstop, even first base," he said enthusiastically — play second baseman Jorge Polanco there, too, and see what the next phone call brings.

"This creates a little bit of opportunity to repurpose some of that money in different ways," Falvey said.

And despite dealing Mitch Garver, Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa over a busy weekend, he insisted that his team is better now than it was on Friday, especially with the newfound payroll cushion. "We did some things to hopefully help us on the [run-]prevention side and creating side," Falvey said. "We think Gary has real upside, and we think Gio has a chance to also contribute. Collectively in aggregate, I hope we're in a better spot."

Urshela and Sanchez said they believe they are. The spotlight in New York is unflinching, and Sanchez in particular found himself consistently criticized, with newspapers calling for him to be traded after back-to-back rough seasons, one decrying the "maddening dilemma" he posed. Sanchez batted only .187 over the past two seasons with 185 strikeouts, though he still crushed 33 home runs. His defensive shortcomings are a common topic, too; Sanchez has led the majors in passed balls twice in his career.

"In a situation that is already very challenging and very competitive, it just adds another layer of challenge to what you're trying to do," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "I don't think anyone is immune to [the pressure of] playing in bigger markets. It is a different type of experience."

Sanchez has never had trouble hitting Twins' pitching, though; he owns a .991 OPS in 21 career games against Minnesota, and his nine home runs are more than against any team except AL East rivals. He'll split catching duties with Ryan Jeffers, and also get some at-bats as designated hitter on days he's not playing.