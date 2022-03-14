FORT MYERS, Fla. — After a late night of trade action, the Twins had two former Yankees starter in camp Monday morning.
Here is reaction from catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela, along with Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey talking about the team staying active in the trade market and also looking at free agents still on the market.
Tap here for an updated list of available free agents.
