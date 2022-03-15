The Star Tribune ramps up its coverage of the NCAA women's basketball tournament today with a panel of basketball experts joining college basketball writer Kent Youngblood and Daily Delivery podcast host Michael Rand.

The show begins at 12:30 p.m. on Zoom. You can leave your questions in the comments below.

A replay will be on startribune.com/sports later in the afternoon.

Our panel includes Bally Sports North college and pro basketball analyst Lea B. Olsen, Big Ten Network play-by-play announcer Sloane Martin and Cheryl Coward, editor of the influential women's basketball website Hoopfeed.

Youngblood will reveal his tournament picks and panelists will talk about what they'll be looking for during the tournament, which starts with play-in and opening round games this week and ended with the Final Four at Target Center on April 1 and 3.

This is the first in a series of special events leading up to the women's Final Four.