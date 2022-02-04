DETROIT – The last time Karl-Anthony Towns made the All-Star game, he watched the announcement on his phone, and as his name was called, he dropped the phone to the floor.

The first person to embrace him was his mother Jacqueline, who died just over a year later from complications stemming from COVID-19.

So as Towns spoke about his latest All-Star appearance Thursday, his third in his seven seasons, he said he was appreciative of the honor, but it just didn't feel the same.

When asked what changed about his perspective on the honor, Towns said, "Life. Pretty simple. Just life."

"It's not the same people showing up. It's not the same vibe. It's not going to be the same energy," Towns said. "It's a cool thing. It's a cool thing for now in life that I got bigger things in my head, I got bigger fish to fry. I've got bigger goals and aspirations as well. Huge honor. I don't want to disrespect it. I don't want to diminish it in any way."

There's still a lot of pride for Towns in what he accomplished. Towns had better scoring numbers the last two seasons, but he got in this season in part because he hasn't missed many games and he is a central figure in a team currently in playoff position.

The final minutes of the game also showed why he might have been selected this season. With the Wolves up five in the closing minute, Towns came up with a pair of blocks on Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant to help seal the game for the Wolves.

The Wolves have asked Towns to guard more on the perimeter this season. That has contributed to his rebounds decreasing to a career low 9.5 per game, but the Wolves defense as a whole jumped from 28th in efficiency to 13th this season in part because the Wolves are executing this new scrambling scheme. Towns is a big part of it because he can switch onto guards on screens and the Wolves aren't at a big disadvantage.

"I just always felt very confident in my skills, in my feet and the way I've been able to move throughout my career," Towns said." So I just wanted to do what's best for our team and I felt that sometimes we could throw offenses into a loop when I'm able to do a one-five [guard on center] switch and let me be on that island by myself."

On offense, Towns has been the focal point of double and triple teams at various times this season, and coach Chris Finch pointed to Towns' ability to navigate the different kind of coverages he sees – while still posting efficient numbers like 41% three-point shooting – as evidence he should be an All-Star. Forward Taurean Prince said he gained a new appreciation for Towns' offensive skills now that they are teammates.

"It's been a pleasant surprise," Prince said. "You watch guys in the league just from afar or highlights or when you play them, but just to see his ability as a seven footer and to be able to do what he does, I didn't appreciate it as much as I do now being his teammate. You get to see it every day … how it really opens up everything else for us offensively."

The Wolves have two days off before they play Detroit at home again on Sunday, and the time off will give Towns a chance to catch up with family and friends and soak in some congratulations.

Towns used to get emotional about the All-Star selections. There was the moment three seasons ago – and then he lashed out the following season after he was snubbed. He said he wasn't "pressed" about the impending announcement Thursday.

"I've been through this process before, felt I was going to make it, got snubbed," Towns said. All-time snub. There's nothing that surprises me about if I was going to make it or not. I was just taking it in stride."

But not too far below the surface there was a very happy Towns.