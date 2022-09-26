It's been a big summer for D'Angelo Russell. He became a first-time father. He watched as the Timberwolves re-worked their roster, bringing in center Rudy Gobert, whose ability to finish at the rim is a Russell lob pass waiting to happen.

But Russell didn't get a new contract.

The Wolves point guard is entering a season of great expectations for the team on the last year of his contract, which will pay him in excess of $30 million this season. But that will not change the way he approaches the season.

"It's the same approach as last year,'' he said at the Wolves' pre-camp media day Monday. "Just a little more buzz around the team, a little more media representation in here. But nothing's changed for me. My approach, my mentality, my summer approach. To me, it's all been the same. So I can't really give you anything new, besides my kid.''

Russell and Laura Ivaniukas are the parents of a son, Riley Jonas Russell, born Saturday.

The 26-year-old guard talked about the need for the players on a significantly changed roster to get to know each other and develop chemistry. Getting through camp.

When asked directly, Russell showed no frustration at not getting a contract done. "Nothing changes,'' he said. "You see guys approaching a contract year and doing it incorrectly and it becomes magnified if you're doing it incorrectly. You might not be going about things the right way or ways you would be going about it if it wasn't a contract year. I try to keep it consistent, my approach.

"Obviously you go to work to get paid at the end of the week. So I'm going to work to get paid at the end of the year or whatever time may be. I'm the same dude, same guy, same approach. And I'm ready.''

It appears Russell is OK with the idea of betting on himself.

"Definitely,'' he said. "The money's in free agency. So if that's what you're about, tap into it. No frustration. The organization has treated me as great as it could possibly go. And the people that are here now have obviously showed their love towards me and how much they want me her. That's all I can ask for.''

Not worried about distraction

Veteran forward Taurean Prince sounded confident Monday his August arrest in Florida would not be a problem for him this season.

"Everything will be fine,'' he said. "Everything will be 100%. Right now I'm just letting my legal team do what they're supposed to do, to make sure. I'm not worried about it being a distraction or having to do anything this season.''

His arrest in Florida was triggered by a warrant issued by police in Arlington, Texas, after a traffic stop where marijuana allegedly was found in Prince's vehicle.

Prince said he wouldn't have been here, in Minnesota, ready to start camp, if he didn't feel the problem was resolved.

President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly didn't sound as sure. "We're still not certain,'' he said. "I don't know the ins and outs of the legal system. … But we'll let that process play its course and certainly adhere to whatever the league and the legal system suggest.''

Minnesota connection

Turns out Austin Rivers' favorite films include the "Mighty Ducks" trilogy, with "Mighty Ducks 2" being his favorite. That ties him a bit to his new home of Minneapolis, considering the state's ties to those movies.

One of the first things he did after signing his deal to come here was to check out one of the shooting locations of "Mighty Ducks 2."

"People are like, 'Why do you care?' " Rivers said. "Well, it's my love for Charlie and coach Bombay.''

Towns sits out

Center Karl-Anthony Towns didn't take part Monday's media day due to a non-Covid illness. Connelly said he didn't think the illness would keep Towns out of training camp long. "He's not feeling well and we're always going to err on the side of caution,'' Connelly said. "Fingers crossed, it's nothing too major. But he's a bit under the weather.''