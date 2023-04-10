Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Timberwolves were supposed to take a step forward this season. Instead, they have staggered all over the place, eventually ending up somewhere close to sideways in relation to last year.

We don't know if Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert can fit together yet because Towns missed most of the year with a calf injury, but he sample size we've seen is not good.

Much of the fan base doesn't trust decisionmaker Tim Connelly because of the price paid for Gobert and the awkward fit thus far.

All of those things, and more, were already primed to make this a complicated offseason.

And then Sunday happened. Gobert took a swing at teammate Kyle Anderson and was sent home in the middle of a very important game. Now the team has suspended Gobert for one game, and he'll miss the play-in opener against the Lakers.

Jaden McDaniels separately punched a wall in frustration and broke a bone.

The Wolves won anyway, because of course they did. In doing so, they increased the likelihood that the season will end in weeks, not days. But at some point, it well end.

Sunday's drama only made this offseason potentially more complex, as Patrick Reusse and I talked about on Monday's Daily Delivery podcast.

*If you are of the mind that the KAT-Gobert experiment should end sooner rather than later, you might have arrived at the conclusion that the Wolves should trade Towns this offseason. Does that change given that Gobert was asked to leave a game that had huge playoff implications for the Wolves?

*Anderson has one year left on his contract after this season. He's been integral to the Wolves' success this season and is young enough (29) that one could envision there being interest in an extension. Can he and Gobert get past this and co-exist? They're saying the right things now, but they both played a role in Sunday's dust-up.

*McDaniels is eligible for a lucrative extension this summer. Did punching a wall and knocking himself out of at least any near-term postseason games cost him anything? Do the Wolves view him any differently now as a core piece moving forward?

*Connelly assembled this roster. Chris Finch has been tasked with coaching it. Given how inconsistent the team has been and as combustible as things became Sunday, do you trust either or both of them to make the necessary additions, subtractions and adjustments so the Wolves can take an actual step forward next season?

Maybe the postseason, for as long as it lasts, will provide some level of clarity to some of these questions. Because right now, they're just getting muddier.