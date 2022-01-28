SAN FRANCISCO – With the Warriors doubling and triple teaming Karl-Anthony Towns in the second half, and D'Angelo Russell leaving early because of a left shin contusion, the Timberwolves could have used another explosive night from Anthony Edwards.

Edwards had torched Portland for 40 two nights earlier, but in a reminder that he's still a young player trying to build consistency, Edwards was quiet until the fourth and the Wolves fell to Golden State 124-115.

Edwards (27 points) shot just 1 of 8 entering the fourth while Golden State took command in a third quarter it won 38-20. Towns had 31 for the Wolves while Stephen Curry had 29 for the Warriors and Klay Thompson had 23. Newly-minted All-Star and former Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins had 19.

The Wolves did themselves no favors from the three-point line. They shot just 10 of 44 with Malik Beasley going 0-for-8 from deep. That won't get it done against a Golden State squad with two of the best shooters of all time.

The Warriors gave their frontcourt help by sending more bodies at Towns in the third and making anybody else beat them. Edwards wasn't up to the task initially and Russell left in the third because of his injury, which he might have suffered after a collision in the first half.

The Wolves struggled offensively as a result, going just 8 of 24 in the quarter. The Warriors got some separation on the scoreboard for the first time all night as Curry posted nine in the quarter. Golden State grew its lead to 16 early in the fourth before the Wolves made a 10-0 run as Edwards attacked the basket. The Wolves were within 109-104 before Curry and Thompson buried a pair of threes to push the lead back to 11 and keep the Wolves from making a serious late run.