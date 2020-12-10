General manager Scott Layden and the Timberwolves agreed to a mutual parting of ways, a source confirmed Thursday.

Layden was brought into the organization to run the front office by Tom Thibodeau, but had remained on staff even as Gersson Rosas took over control of basketball operations in the wake of Thibodeau's firing in January 2019.

Layden had one year remaining on a five-year deal he signed in concert with Thibodeau when Thibodeau, now coach of the Knicks, came to the Wolves in 2016. The Athletic first reported the news of Layden's departure.

He still retained the title of general manager throughout this time while Rosas was the one ultimately making all basketball personnel decisions. After Thibodeau's firing, Layden took over control of basketball operations through the trade deadline in 2019 until Rosas was hired in May.