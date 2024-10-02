Tickets go on sale for Mary J. Blige, the Driver Era and Paw Patrol Live

Chris Koza, Nov. 14 at Dakota in Mpls. $20-$25. dakotacooks.com. ... Andrew Walesch, Nov. 27 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Jearlyn & Fred Steele, Nov. 28 at Dakota. $25-$40. ... George Maurer Group, Dec. 2 at Dakota. $20-$30. ... The Steeles, Dec. 21-22 at Pantages in Mpls. $49-$89. hennepinarts.org. ... Sounds of Blackness, Dec. 23 at Pantages. $49.50-$59.50. ... Joy Oladokun, Jan. 16, 2025, at First Avenue in Mpls. $26-$31. axs.com. ... Jamie xx, Jan. 18, 2025, at Armory. ... Paw Patrol Live, Feb. 22-23, 2025, at Orpheum in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Kevin Hart, Feb. 23, 2025, at Armory. ... “The Price Is Right Live,” Feb. 27-March 2, 2025, at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Emei, March 14, 2025, at Fine Line in Mpls. $23. axs.com. ... Mary J. Blige, March 16, 2025, at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com. ... Maya Hawke, March 24, 2025, at Palace in St. Paul. $34.50-$54.50. axs.com. ... The Wrecks, May 1, 2025, at First Avenue. $31-$36. ... Gang of Four, May 10, 2025, at Fine Line. $30-$35. ... The Driver Era, May 31, 2025, at Armory. ticketmaster.com.