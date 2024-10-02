Tickets go on sale for Mary J. Blige, the Driver Era and Paw Patrol Live
Other shows include Lissie, Sounds of Blackness, Emei, “The Price Is Right Live” and more.
Teddy Swims, June 11, 2025, at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com.
8 a.m. Friday
The High 48s, Nov. 22 at Parkway in Mpls. $20-$25. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Lissie, Jan. 18-19 & 25-26, 2025, at Parkway. $29-$49. ... Bruce Cockburn, May 5-6, 2025, at Parkway. $45-$65.
10 a.m. Friday
Chris Koza, Nov. 14 at Dakota in Mpls. $20-$25. dakotacooks.com. ... Andrew Walesch, Nov. 27 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Jearlyn & Fred Steele, Nov. 28 at Dakota. $25-$40. ... George Maurer Group, Dec. 2 at Dakota. $20-$30. ... The Steeles, Dec. 21-22 at Pantages in Mpls. $49-$89. hennepinarts.org. ... Sounds of Blackness, Dec. 23 at Pantages. $49.50-$59.50. ... Joy Oladokun, Jan. 16, 2025, at First Avenue in Mpls. $26-$31. axs.com. ... Jamie xx, Jan. 18, 2025, at Armory. ... Paw Patrol Live, Feb. 22-23, 2025, at Orpheum in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Kevin Hart, Feb. 23, 2025, at Armory. ... “The Price Is Right Live,” Feb. 27-March 2, 2025, at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Emei, March 14, 2025, at Fine Line in Mpls. $23. axs.com. ... Mary J. Blige, March 16, 2025, at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com. ... Maya Hawke, March 24, 2025, at Palace in St. Paul. $34.50-$54.50. axs.com. ... The Wrecks, May 1, 2025, at First Avenue. $31-$36. ... Gang of Four, May 10, 2025, at Fine Line. $30-$35. ... The Driver Era, May 31, 2025, at Armory. ticketmaster.com.
11 a.m. Friday
This Wild Life, March 6, 2025, at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $25-$30. axs.com.
10 a.m. Tuesday
Trailer Trash, Dec. 7 at Parkway. $30-$35.
