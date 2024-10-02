Things To Do

Tickets go on sale for Mary J. Blige, the Driver Era and Paw Patrol Live

Other shows include Lissie, Sounds of Blackness, Emei, “The Price Is Right Live” and more.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2024 at 10:00AM
Mary J. Blige will perform at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 16, 2025. (Mct - Mct/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

9 a.m. Thursday

Teddy Swims, June 11, 2025, at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com.

8 a.m. Friday

The High 48s, Nov. 22 at Parkway in Mpls. $20-$25. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Lissie, Jan. 18-19 & 25-26, 2025, at Parkway. $29-$49. ... Bruce Cockburn, May 5-6, 2025, at Parkway. $45-$65.

10 a.m. Friday

Chris Koza, Nov. 14 at Dakota in Mpls. $20-$25. dakotacooks.com. ... Andrew Walesch, Nov. 27 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Jearlyn & Fred Steele, Nov. 28 at Dakota. $25-$40. ... George Maurer Group, Dec. 2 at Dakota. $20-$30. ... The Steeles, Dec. 21-22 at Pantages in Mpls. $49-$89. hennepinarts.org. ... Sounds of Blackness, Dec. 23 at Pantages. $49.50-$59.50. ... Joy Oladokun, Jan. 16, 2025, at First Avenue in Mpls. $26-$31. axs.com. ... Jamie xx, Jan. 18, 2025, at Armory. ... Paw Patrol Live, Feb. 22-23, 2025, at Orpheum in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Kevin Hart, Feb. 23, 2025, at Armory. ... “The Price Is Right Live,” Feb. 27-March 2, 2025, at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Emei, March 14, 2025, at Fine Line in Mpls. $23. axs.com. ... Mary J. Blige, March 16, 2025, at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com. ... Maya Hawke, March 24, 2025, at Palace in St. Paul. $34.50-$54.50. axs.com. ... The Wrecks, May 1, 2025, at First Avenue. $31-$36. ... Gang of Four, May 10, 2025, at Fine Line. $30-$35. ... The Driver Era, May 31, 2025, at Armory. ticketmaster.com.

11 a.m. Friday

This Wild Life, March 6, 2025, at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $25-$30. axs.com.

10 a.m. Tuesday

Trailer Trash, Dec. 7 at Parkway. $30-$35.

about the writer

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

See More

More from Things To Do

See More
The Good Life

Which stings more: Snake bite or vet bill?

card image

Advice for pet owners wrestling with the cost of caring for their companion animals, and thinking about when to stop.

Movies

How much do you love Mickey’s Diner?

card image
Inspired

Giddy-up! Cafesjian’s Carousel’s original horses at Como Park are still galloping after 110 years.

card image