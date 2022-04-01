More than 160,000 pounds of Skippy peanut butter are being voluntarily recalled over fears some jars might contain stainless steel fragments from manufacturing equipment.

The brand, owned by Austin, Minn.-based Hormel Foods, issued the recall "to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue," according to a news release. "The manufacturing facility's internal detection systems identified the concern."

The 9,353 recalled cases have best-by dates of May 2023 and include reduced-fat and high-protein varieties. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been notified.

"There have been no consumer complaints associated with this recall to date," the company said, "and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified."

Consumers can call Skippy at 1-866-475-4779 or visit peanutbutter.com for more information. Affected products can be exchanged at retailers.

Skippy produces 90 million jars of peanut butter per year and is the second-leading peanut butter brand behind Jif. Hormel bought the brand in 2013.