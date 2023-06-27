A third 19-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man at his apartment in North St. Paul, where police believe the victim was manufacturing ghost guns using a 3-D printer.

Octavion Rayshawn Jones, 19, of St. Paul, was arrested Friday in the death of Anthony Rojas, 24, who was killed June 19 at his apartment. Jones is facing one second-degree murder charge for allegedly aiding and abetting the killing. Two other 19-year-olds — La Vida Rose Martinez and Steven Terry — also have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Police responded a little after 6 p.m. and went to Rojas' apartment in the 2100 block of McKnight Road N. Officers found a black shotgun and a bulletproof vest in the hallway of the apartment unit, and Rojas was found farther down the hallway with a gunshot wound, according to the criminal complaint.

Neighbors, who had heard a shot, then saw several people running from the building, with some carrying guns. Rojas was pronounced dead a little before 7 p.m.

Officers found bags containing 15 3-D-printed ghost handguns and three long guns discarded near the apartment building, according to a search warrant affidavit by a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension officer. Gun parts were scattered throughout Rojas' apartment, and police suspect the apartment was used to manufacture and distribute unlicensed guns, the officer wrote.

A "confidential informant" told police that Jones and a teenager who goes by the name "23" were supposed to rob Rojas of his ghost guns, but that "23" shot him, according to the complaint. The charges do not say whether "23" was arrested.

On Monday, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office requested an extension in the window of time in which it can file a juvenile petition against "23," a spokesman said. An update in the case is expected Tuesday, he added.

Attorneys for Jones, Martinez and Terry did not return requests for comment Monday.

Investigators tracking Jones' cellphone found it was at Rojas' apartment until just after he was shot, the complaint alleges. Martinez allegedly told police that Jones was inside Rojas' apartment when he was shot.