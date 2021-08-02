After a late July filled with even more drama than the Twins, Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts sent a letter to season ticket holders urging them to be patient and trying to explain the direction the team is headed.

It behooves Twins owner Jim Pohlad, or someone in a similarly high-ranking position with the Twins, to craft something similar — albeit with some tweaks.

Below you will find parts of the letter sent by Ricketts with some suggested revisions for Pohlad to fit the Twins' reality.

For nearly a decade, we've had the job of watching Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Kris Bryant set franchise records, win countless awards and become World Series champions and amazing ambassadors for our franchise and city.

Edit: For at least a few years, we've had the job of watching Nelson Cruz and Jose Berrios set franchise records, achieve success and become back-to-back AL Central champions. J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles were also here for a few months and then traded.

Keeping our core together as long as we did help create one of the most successful eras of Cubs baseball. It wasn't without a price, as we traded several promising prospects from 2016-2020 in our quest to win another World Series.

Edit: Keeping our core together as long as we did helped create a sense of missed opportunity because, unfortunately, it didn't lead to a single playoff victory. At least we held on to a lot of prospects while other teams went all-in.

As David Ross said, the greatest legacy of Anthony, Javy and Kris is they were part of a team that raised expectations. Cubs fans are no longer content with merely making the playoffs.

Edit: As nobody in particular said, the greatest legacy of Nelson and Jose is they were part of teams that raised expectations, at least until October. Twins fans are still not content with merely making the playoffs.

We understand it might take a little time to process these changes as we integrate new players into our already talented roster. If the past tells us anything, watching a remarkable team come together is extremely exciting and rewarding, especially when everyone is aligned on the goal of winning the World Series.

Edit: We understand it might take a little time to process these changes as we integrate new players into a roster full of holes. If the past tells us anything, watching a remarkable team come together is extremely exciting and rewarding, especially when everyone is aligned on the goal of trying to finally beat the Yankees.