Thomas Søndergård will become the next music director of the Minnesota Orchestra. Here are the orchestra's music directors through the years:

  • Emil Oberhoffer, 1903-22
  • Henri Verbrugghen, 1923-31
  • Eugene Ormandy, 1931-36
  • Dimitri Mitropoulos, 1937-49
  • Antal Dorati, 1949-60
  • Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, 1960-79
  • Neville Marriner, 1979-86
  • Edo de Waart, 1986-95
  • Eiji Oue, 1995-02
  • Osmo Vanska, 2003-22