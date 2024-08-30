The facts on Afghanistan from a Minnesotan who was at the center of it all

For scores of Afghans, it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to get out, Wilson said, adding that the embassy was overwhelmed by individual and institutional requests from Afghan and American governmental and societal sectors to evacuate Afghans, including interpreters, military aides, journalists, civil society leaders and others. “It was heart-wrenching,” Wilson said — and impossible to process in a timely manner. But the State Department dispatched as many diplomats as it could get into the country on an emergency basis. Working around the clock, Wilson and his fellow Foreign Service officers evacuated about 125,000 people in a two-week span — “a number without precedent,” Wilson said, “that reflects on our commitment that America made to its partners and allies in Afghanistan.”