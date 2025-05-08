The EU publishes a US product hit list and prepares for WTO action against Trump's tariffs

BRUSSELS — The European Union published on Thursday a list of U.S. imports that it would target with retaliatory duties if no solution is found to end U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff war, which could include aircraft maker Boeing.
At the same time, the EU's executive branch, the European Commission, said that it would begin legal action at the World Trade Organization over the ''reciprocal tariffs'' that Trump imposed on countries around the world a month ago.
''The EU remains fully committed to finding negotiated outcomes with the U.S.,'' commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. ''At the same time, we continue preparing for all possibilities.''
The commission manages trade deals and disputes on behalf of the 27 EU countries.
In early April, Trump imposed a 20% levy on goods from the EU as part of his tariff onslaught against global trading partners. A week later he paused them for 90 days to give countries a chance to negotiate solutions to U.S. trade concerns.
A blanket 10% tariff still applies to EU imports.
The commission drew up countermeasures to target 20.9 billion euros ($23.6 billion) of U.S. goods, roughly the equivalent of what Trump would be hitting in Europe. But it also paused them for 90 days to give negotiations a chance.
The bloc's top trade official has shuttled between Brussels and Washington trying to find a solution, but with little to show, the commission has made public a list of American imports for possible targeting worth 95 billion euros ($107 billion).