The Gophers are looking for a new men's basketball coach for the first time since Norwood Teague hired Richard Pitino in 2013. Here are 10 potential candidates to replace Pitino:

Brian Dutcher

School: San Diego State

Age: 62

Salary: $1.2 million (buyout: $1 million)

NCAA tourneys as a head coach: One

Skinny: Son of former Gophers coach Jim Dutcher is a Bloomington native and 1982 U graduate. Two-time Mountain West coach of the year has ties to the Big Ten as former assistant to Steve Fischer at Michigan and Lou Henson at Illinois.

Eric Musselman

School: Arkansas

Age: 56

Salary: $2.5 million (buyout: $5 million through April 30; $1.5 million on May 1)

NCAA tourneys as a head coach: Three

Skinny: The son of former Gophers and Timberwolves coach Bill Musselman has led the Razorbacks back to national prominence in his second season with a No. 8 national ranking and seven straight wins to end the regular season. He also led Nevada to the Sweet 16 in 2018.

Anthony Grant

School: Dayton

Age: 54

Salary: $1.6 million (buyout: not reported)

NCAA tourneys as a head coach: Four

Skinny: After leading the Flyers to a 29-2 record (18-0 in A-10), Grant was named national coach of the year last season. Grant's top player, Obi Toppin, was also named national player of the year before becoming a lottery pick. Before a six-year stint at Alabama didn't work out, he led VCU to two NCAA tournaments in three years.

Craig Smith

School: Utah State

Age: 48

Salary: $775,000 (buyout: $775,000 before March 31)

NCAA tourneys as a head coach: Two

Skinny: The Stephen, Minn., native became a hot name at the midmajor level after he led the Aggies to their first NCAA tournament since 2011 in his first season. Smith, who also coached at South Dakota and NAIA Division II Mayville (N.D.), signed a new contract in February through 2026.

Dennis Gates

School: Cleveland State

Age: 41

Salary: $305,000 (buyout: $600,000 before April 1; $300,000 after)

NCAA tourneys as a head coach: One

Skinny: A former Florida State assistant under Leonard Hamilton, Gates already put together an impressive résumé in just two seasons, including back-to-back Horizon League coach of the year honors. The Vikings reached their first NCAA tournament since 2009 this year.

Niko Medved

School: Colorado State

Age: 47

Salary: $775,000 (buyout: $937,000)

NCAA tourneys as a head coach: Zero

Skinny: The Minneapolis native and former Gophers assistant established a history of turning around programs during his stops at Furman, Drake and now Colorado State. The Rams won a school-record 14 conference games, and he was named Mountain West coach of the year by the media this year.

Porter Moser

School: Loyola-Chicago

Age: 52

Salary: $1.1 million (buyout: not reported)

NCAA tourneys as a head coach: Two

Skinny: Moser made a huge splash as the Ramblers were the last Cinderella story to reach the Final Four in 2018. It was his first NCAA tourney appearance after stops at Arkansas Little Rock and Illinois State, but he returned to the Big Dance again this season.

More names

Other potential candidates who are not currently coaching: John Beilein (last coached at Michigan), Ryan Saunders (former Timberwolves coach), Sam Mitchell (former Timberwolves coach).