A teenager stands charged in connection with an armed home invasion of a Golden Valley home in which valuables, a sports car and eight pricy puppies were stolen, while one of them has since been reunited with its mother.

Jahon Lynch, 18, of Robbinsdale is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with the holdup on Aug. 26 at the home of his aunt. A warrant out of Hennepin County has been issued for the arrest of Lynch, who is the first of the four suspected bandits to be charged stemming from the robbery at the home in the 2600 block of Medicine Lake Road.

Robbery victim Janelle Hardin told the Star Tribune on Thursday that a 10-week-old male from the litter of merle American bully puppies "was spotted at a youth football game [last week] out in Maple Grove."

Hardin said she connected with the person who had her pup, and "he was cooperative. He gave the dog up."

She said Maple Grove police kept the puppy for several days to verify ownership before the little guy was reunited Tuesday with his mother and engaged in a vigorous game of keepaway with a raggedy chew toy.

As for the other seven puppies, Hardin said she has a lead on one of them from someone who has sent her photos and wants money for its return.

"It doesn't look too healthy," she said. "He wants me to give him $600."

Hardin said she's resisting being held up for ransom.

"I'm not out to get anybody in trouble who purchased the puppies," said Hardin who's gotten word that the puppies were sold in north and south Minneapolis. "I need my dogs back. They're going to die. They don't have their shots, and they need their mother."

This notice about the stolen American Merle Bully puppies is making the rounds on social media.

Hardin said she and her wife feel betrayed by Lynch, who is the nephew of her wife, Danni Schwab.

Hardin said Lynch "orchestrated the whole thing. Jahon knows everything that's in the house. Everything [the others] did was on Jahon's orders. They didn't duct tape us up. Jahon did. He did the aggressing."

Hardin and Schwab reported to police that Lynch and his cohorts forced them into the kitchen at gunpoint and bound their hands, legs and mouths with duct tape.

Along with the puppies and the car mentioned in the criminal complaint against Lynch, police say the suspects also stole jewelry, gaming systems and designer purses, which have yet to be found. The car, a 2019 Dodge Challenger, which was recovered a few days later in Minneapolis, Police Chief Virgil Green said.

The chief said the haul added up to more than $100,000 in valuables, with the dogs worth $5,000 to $10,000 each.

Joanna Kelly, who breeds merle American bully dogs, said they are especially valuable because of a genetic abnormality that gives them irregular markings on their coat.

Chief Green said the Hennepin County Violent Offenders Task Force has taken the lead on the investigation because its personnel has acquired information about the suspects. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to first contact police at 763-593-8059 or at police@goldenvalleymn.gov.