If you are still looking for that perfect outfit for this month's Pride festivities, you are in luck because Target is offering its biggest assortment yet of everything from colorful coordinated family outfits to dog tutus.

For a decade, Target has acknowledged Pride, a month of festivities and events centered around the celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. The Minneapolis company's selection continues to get bigger.

This year Target designers have launched more than 250 pieces for the Pride collection which spans apparel, home goods, food and beverage, pet items and others.

Much of the selection incorporates a rainbow scheme, though there are a wider selection of items incorporating other color combinations that reflect different demographics and subgroups of the gay community.

Besides the work created by in-house designers, Target partnered with six guest designers to create exclusive designs this year.

Beyond the new products, Target announced it donated $250,000 to GLSEN, which focuses on creating more inclusive school environments for LGBTQ students. Target also gave a grant to PrideLive, a nonprofit organization that seeks to build a visitor's center at the Stonewall Inn in New York.

Pride month was created to commemorate the uprising at the Stonewall in June 1969 that became a catalyst of the gay rights movement.

Target, which is serving as a sponsor for Twin Cities Pride, has been one of the major retailers to embraced Pride month over the years. The monthly celebration has become more commercialized as businesses, nonprofits and sports teams incorporate it into their marketing plans.