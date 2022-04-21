The mood before Game 3 is definite different than what it was before Game 2 of the Wolves-Grizzlies playoff series. The uncertainly among Memphis fans after the Wolves pulled an upset in the opener has been replaced by confidence after Tuesday's blowout.

Here's some of what's being written in the Memphis media.

There was a key stretch of the third quarter that appeared to put everything right for the Grizzles. That's what Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial Appeal said in describing the 124-96 victory in Game 2:

"They couldn't go down 0-2 in the series, with two losses at home, and expect to advance. It would have reinforced everyone's worst fears, that what they did over 56 wins wasn't good enough in a playoff setting. But the third quarter Tuesday erased any notion of that, at least as it pertains to this particular matchup with Minnesota. The third quarter was a statement that the Grizzlies' best might be too much for the Timberwolves. It felt like an avalanche, with (Ja) Morant and (Jaren) Jackson pushing the boulders down the mountain as Minnesota ran away helplessly. . . When Morant is in control like that, when Jackson plays care-free like that, visions of a lengthy playoff run become much clearer."

More from Giannotto, on when the Grizzlies truly showed their potential during Game 2.

"The moment in which the Grizzlies really, truly showed up for these NBA playoffs, when the version of this team that wowed us and confounded all expectations during a record-setting regular season finally found its groove, took less than a minute. A Ja Morant finger roll, and then a Jaren Jackson Jr. block. A Jackson 3-pointer followed 30 seconds later by a vicious Morant step-back 3-pointer that left Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell heading in every direction but the right one. ... The Grizzlies were once again dictating the terms, with a toughness and determination that went missing in stunning fashion just three days earlier. This was the group in which Memphis and the entire NBA fell in love."

On the Grizzly Bear Blues blog, Nathan Chester writes that Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins won the Game 2 chess match with Wolves coach Chris Finch, especially as it pertained to Grizzlies center Steve Adams, who played only three minutes before being yanked for the rest of the night.

"When it comes to the gamesmanship between Taylor Jenkins and Chris Finch, Finch and his Timberwolves won the first battle in game one of the seven-game war. For as impactful as Steven Adams was during the regular season, he was an undeniable liability that the Wolves constantly exploited defensively. ...

"This matchup is so bad for Adams that he can't even thrive in the areas in which he almost always does. By having to guard Towns on the perimeter, he was constantly forced out of position for prime offensive rebounding opportunities. His greatest offensive value to the Grizzlies is giving them extra possessions; if he can't do that, then he's a liability on that end. To be sure, the Wolves have succeeded in their series game-plan of negating Steven Adams. Taylor Jenkins conceded this reality when he only played him three minutes in game two. There will be a place for him to contribute later on in the playoffs, but it won't be in this series.

"The irony of this, however, is that Minnesota's initial success may end up costing them the series. The Wolves got what they wanted, but they may later wish that they hadn't."

Also on Grizzly Bear Blues, Brandon Abraham did a deep dive into how Memphis has controlled D'Angelo Russell so far in the series. There's video to go with his analysis, which concludes with this:

"Russell getting going offensively will likely be key to the Timberwolves ability to pull off the series upset against the Grizzlies. He's unlikely to shoot 22.7% the entire series, but the Grizzlies will need to keep up their defensive intensity to continue to make things difficult for Russell. The Timberwolves, despite the inconsistencies from their role players, are tough to beat if all 3 of D-Lo, Ant and KAT are rolling offensively. Keeping Russell at bay could be the key to the Grizzlies taking the series against the Timberwolves."

And if you what to know how Whoop That Trick by Memphis Rapper Al Kapone went from the 2005 movie Hustle & Flow to become the Grizzlies' anthem, here's the backstory from Jack Gentry on the A to Z Sports blog.

"The best thing about this big game tradition is that it is all-inclusive. Young folks, old folks, fans sitting courtside, or in the nosebleeds — when this song plays, everybody knows what to do. It is without a doubt the best in-game anthem in the NBA. So, where did it start?"

