Gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle at two Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies early Thursday during a traffic stop on a highway in Little Canada, authorities said.

The deputies were not hit, and a suspect was soon arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputies were in the middle of a traffic stop along westbound Hwy. 36 west of Interstate 35E about 3 a.m., when multiple shots came from a vehicle heading east, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputies released the subject of the stop.

The deputies shared a description of the vehicle and the direction it fled with other law enforcement before pursuing but returned to the scene “when [they] were not able to catch up,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read. A Maplewood Police officer later spotted the suspect vehicle which fled, but was found short time later when it returned to the area. A suspect was arrested and a gun was recovered at this scene.

Authorities have not disclosed why the shots were fired, nor have they disclosed the identity of the suspect.