With their leading scorer struggling to make shots, with seemingly every turnover costly, the Gophers lost at Purdue Thursday, 80-66 in Mackey Arena.

Struggling on offense from start to finish, the Gophers defense followed suit in the second half, during which the Boilermakers (13-7 overall, 4-5 in the Big Ten) to shoot 51 percent and score 50 points.

Sara Scalia, who had been so stead while scoring in double figures for 10 straight games, finished with 10 points. But she was scoreless in the first half.

The Gophers (9-12, 2-7) lost their fourth straight game.

Deja Winters (17) and Jasmine Powell (13 points, five assists) were also in double figures for Minnesota, which shot 34.8 percent.

Jeanae Terry had a 10-point, 12-assist, 11-rebound triple-double for Purdue. Madison Layden scored 16, Cassidy Hardin had 12 and Jayla Smith had 10.

Down 13 entering the fourth quarter, the Gophers fell behind 15 at the start of the final quarter. A three-pointer by Winters with 3:14 left got the Gophers within nine, but Purdue scored the next eight points to ice the game.

Purdue finished with a 20-10 edge on points off turnovers and a 17-2 edge on the fast break.

The Gophers started slowly, again, making just four of 16 shots and turning the ball over six times in the first quarter. Had Purdue not also struggled to make shots — the Boilermakers shot 6-for-17 — it would have bene worse. As it was, Layden hit a long three at the first-quarter buzzer — her second of the quarter — to put Purdue up 18-9 entering the second quarter.

The streaky nature of the game continued in the second quarter.

Down nine, Bagwell-Katalinich had four points in a 10-0 start to the second quarter that put the Gophers up 19-18 on Bagwell-Katalinich's cut to the basket with 7:10 left in the half.

And then the Gophers scored just two of their final shots of the quarter.

Purdue responded with a 10-0 run of its own to go up 28-19 on Ava Learn's layup with 1:52 left in the half. But the Gophers finished the half strong, 7-2, with Winters' three at the end of the second quarter drawing the Gophers within 30-26.

But, scoring eight points off Gophers turnovers, the Boilermakers opened the third quarter on a 15-7 run to go up 45-33 with 6:01 left on a three-pointer by Harden.

The Gophers never really recovered, primarily because they struggled to make shots. Hitting just four of 10 shots, turning the ball over five times, Minnesota was out-scored 27-18 in the third quarter and trailed by 13 entering the fourth.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.