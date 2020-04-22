The St. Paul school board on Tuesday night approved a new two-year contract with teachers and support staff — a deal that had ended a three-day strike in March.

The unanimous vote followed union ratification of the agreement more than a month ago, and sets the stage for personnel moves in the coming weeks. Board members were pleased to get past what had been a divisive chapter for some.

“Let’s put this contract to bed and let’s move on — but let’s move on together,” board Member John Brodrick said

The strike positioned the state’s second-largest district as the latest entrant in a national #RedforEd movement that’s found teachers walking out for higher pay and, in St. Paul’s case, enhanced student supports.

As part of the agreement, the St. Paul Federation of Educators persuaded the district to dedicate an additional $4.7 million to school mental health teams.

But questions have remained over the deal’s budget implications.

Materials presented to board members Tuesday showed the contract costing the district about $11.2 million in new money over two years, or about $1.5 million more than the $9.6 million budgeted for the contract period running between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2021.

But Superintendent Joe Gothard said the district intends to fill the 50 new positions negotiated by the union by moving around existing personnel, and not replacing them when they leave their current jobs.

None of those people have been identified, he said.

Individual schools will begin the process this week of making staff decisions for the 2020-21 school year.

The SPFE deal also calls for the hiring of 10 bilingual education assistants and four additional teachers to provide instruction to English language learners.

Teachers will receive a 1.5 % raise retroactive to July 1, 2019, and a 2 % increase on July 1, 2020.

Those hikes are separate from increases tied to longevity and education levels attained — so-called “steps and lanes” that are built into the budget and cost the district about $10 million, Gothard has said.

When the union ratified the contract, President Nick Faber said it secured new resources for students despite a then-brewing coronavirus pandemic “cutting our fight short,” and vowed to continue using its collective power to advocate for kids.