Des Moines – Keon Broxton homered for the third time in four days, Mark Contreras and Jimmy Kerrigan also homered in a six-run fourth inning and the St. Paul Saints opened a series against the Iowa Cubs with an 11-1 victory Tuesday night at Principal Park.

BOXSCORE: Saints 11, Iowa 1

Veteran lefthander Andrew Albers (4-3) pitched six shutout innings for the Saints, giving up six hits and one walk while striking out six. Ian Gibaut, Robinson Leyer and Joe Harvey each pitched an inning of relief, with the Cubs breaking up the shutout bid with a ninth-inning run.

Every starter had at least one hit for the Saints, with Contreras, Drew Maggi and Willians Astudillo each getting two. Contreras, Maggi and Brent Rooker each drove in two runs.

News services