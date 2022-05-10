The push to rename Ramsey Middle School in St. Paul heads to the school board Tuesday with an expected rundown of finalists in awards-show fashion.

And the community's recommendation: Hidden River Middle School.

Hidden River denotes the presence of an aquifer under the school and was selected by staff and students from a group of five finalists that included the name of just one person, Philando Castile.

Students have pushed for years to strip from the school the name of Alexander Ramsey, the state's second governor, on the basis of his call for the extermination of the Dakota people in Minnesota. One name among the finalists was Hanwi Middle School, which is "moon" in Dakota.

Board members will act on the recommendation on June 21.

The Ramsey renaming process began in 2020 and generated 208 name submissions at the start, with the numbers then narrowed to 30 and 10 and finally five.

Minneapolis went through a similarly rigorous process recently in renaming Sheridan Dual Language Elementary to "Las Estrellas" and Jefferson Elementary to Ella Baker. The district also grappled with the renaming of its own Ramsey Middle School, deciding in 2017 to give the distinction to Alan Page, the first Black Minnesota Supreme Court justice.

St. Paul previously jettisoned the name Linwood Monroe Arts Plus in favor of Global Arts Plus to recognize that dual-campus school's diverse student population and to erase its distant ties to President James Monroe, who was a slaveholder.