Duluth
Two Harbors mayor is a visionary — just ask him
Chris Swanson has rankled residents with his big ideas and blurring of lines; many are looking to recall him.
Local
Fewer going to college in Minn. could reshape higher ed, workforce
Colleges in Minnesota and nationwide are at a crossroads with declining enrollment.
Local
Shortage of recruits slowing Metro Transit initiative to beef up safety, spur ridership numbers
Hiring challenges, legislative uncertainty have crimped safety efforts.
Minneapolis
10-year-old boy dies after shooting in Minneapolis apartment building
Child's name has not yet been released. Police spokesman calls juveniles alone with access to gun "a bad recipe."
Rochester
Minnesota briefs: Center of the American Experiment reschedules Rochester event after cancelation
East Grand Forks looks at improvements to its transit system.