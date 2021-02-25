Apple mini stores will open in select Target locations and online this month, expanding the number of iPhones and accessories available.

The Monticello store will be one of the first with the concept. The mini stores will expand to locations throughout 2021, Target said Thursday.

The newly designed store spaces will better display the Apple products, plus Target "tech consultants" trained by Apple will be able to better answer questions and give product demonstrations.

"Apple products are popular with Target's guests, and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics," said Christina Hennington, chief growth officer at Target. "This new model was created with Target's guests in mind, and we'll continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year."

Last year, Target announced an expanded partnership to bring Ulta Beauty mini stores into its locations.

