Q: Do you have any recommendations for portable power that I could use while camping or on my porch, or perhaps in an emergency when the power is out? I live in an apartment, so I can't have a gasoline-powered generator, and that would be too bulky and heavy to take camping, anyway. I need to stay connected to my job (I work remotely), so I need something that would enable me to maintain internet access for my laptop computer.

A: Starting with the final part of your question, using an internet connection during a power outage will depend on how your router gets its data. You can plug the router into a power supply, but everything upstream from your internet provider to the router will need to have power, as well. Be advised that when the power is out you might be relying on a phone hot spot to stay connected to the internet, and that connection might not provide the security your boss/client wants.

What you are looking for is a portable power station, and I can give two thumbs up to the Lumopal 300W because of its ruggedness, capabilities, small size and value. It checks all the most-desirable boxes in a portable power supply. It runs cool without a noisy, power-draining fan, it is splash- and sand-resistant if you take it to the beach, and it has ample power for dealing with a power outage of a few hours. An LED light helps you find your way in the dark, and while it does not have enough power to run a full-sized refrigerator, it has no problems keeping fans, lamps or, in your case, a router and laptop computer running.

A comprehensive display shows operating status and how much time remains based on power usage. The Lumopal 300W has one three-prong AC outlet, one two-prong AC output and several high-powered USB ports for fast portable device charging. It also charges itself to full capacity very quickly, helpful when your home's power goes off and on during a storm or blackout.

It is also positively tiny for its power and connection capabilities, so it does not take up much space when you store it. The light weight also makes it more likely you will make use of it.

The Lumopal 300W is $269 on Amazon after a checkbox coupon, and if that price holds, it is a good deal for the quality and peace of mind it offers.

DP Review saved

As regular readers of this column know, the world's best digital photography website, dpreview.com, has spent the past two months under a threat of being shut down. The crisis has been averted. Gear Patrol has purchased the site from Amazon, so the site will go on. I know many readers wrote to Amazon asking them to find a way to save the site, so thanks to all of you who made the effort.

