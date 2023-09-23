Sonny Gray released the 3-and-2 sweeper to Jo Adell, watched him take a big but futile cut at the tempting pitch, and hopped off the mound in celebration, his job done, and done splendidly well, for another day. The Twins' veteran righthander, arguably their best player in 2023, pitched six solid innings, allowed only four hits and never more than one in an inning, and gave up just one run.

Naturally, the Twins lost, 1-0 to the Angels at Target Field. That's been the team's most inexplicably bizarre habit this year.

Gray was an All-Star this year for a division champion, owns the second-best ERA (2.80) in the American League and will receive votes for the Cy Young Award, yet the Twins fell to 14-17 when he starts. Saturday marked the fifth time that Gray, whose personal won-loss is now 8-8, has turned in a quality start and walked away charged with a loss.

This time, one pitch did him in, a first-pitch bottom-of-the-zone sinker in the fourth inning that Adell golfed into the Angels' bullpen in left-center, only the eighth home run that Gray has allowed in 180 innings this year. The rest of the time, as he has been most of the season, Gray was at his most best when it mattered most, twice stranding Angel baserunners in scoring position.

With with a hangover lineup behind him — it's a baseball tradition that, the night after a raucous champagne-and-beer clinching party, the team's regulars get the day off — one run was enough to sink Gray, despite his eight strikeouts and no walks.

That's a shame, given that it might have been the 33-year-old's final regular-season start for the Twins at Target Field. Gray's three-year contract, which pays him $12 million this season — and cha-chinged another $100,000 bonus on Saturday for reaching 180 innings — expires after next month's playoff run, however long, and Gray could walk away for a bigger paycheck elsewhere.

While Gray and the Twins bullpen was all but shutting out the Angels, Los Angeles' pitching staff completed that task against the Twins, who managed only five hits, also never more than one per inning and none at all in the final four. Rookie lefthander Kenny Rosenberg loaded the bases in the first inning by walking a pair of Twins around Kyle Farmer's single, but he retired Matt Wallner on a fly ball to left.

No other Twin ever reached second base against Rosenberg, or any of the four relievers who followed, and the Twins suffered a classic day-after loss that all but eliminated the chance that they might still earn the American League's No. 2 playoff seed and the first-round bye that comes with it.