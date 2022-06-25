Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday took executive action to preserve Minnesota as a destination for women from other states seeking abortion, even as a small group of abortion opponents demonstrated outside the State Capitol in support of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe. v. Wade.

"My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom," Walz said in a statement released by his office. Under the order, Minnesota will "to the maximum extent permitted ... decline to honor requests to extradite individuals who are accused of committing acts related to reproductive health care that are not criminal offenses in Minnesota," the statement said.

Outside the Capitol, two dozen or so largely young opponents of legal abortion answered the call from the national Students for Life of America and accepted printed placards on the warm and windy weekend morning before taking their collective place on the steps leading to the Capitol. Behind them, an expansive banner read, "We Are Abortion Abolitionists."

"The pro-life movement is definitely going to be invigorated," said Jenna Schabert, a 22-year-old student at Winona State University, who along with a friend traveled the farthest among the group to St. Paul.

Schabert, one of nearly all in the group who were under 30 years old, said she's confident that people will come to realize that "a world without abortion is not hell on Earth."

As Schabert and the others gathered under a few shady trees and picked out signs from a wagon that read "I am the pro-life generation" and "The future is anti-abortion," a man with a bullhorn tossed vulgarity-laced counterpoints. The target of the barbs did not engage.

Two state troopers ambled over and gently herded the man down to the street a couple of hundred yards away, but still close enough for him to be heard over his bullhorn.

Walz and other prominent DFL politicians planned a Saturday afternoon news conference to talk about the issue. Walz's executive order also orders state agencies to work to protect Minnesotans providing, seeking, or obtaining reproductive health care services "to the fullest extent of their lawful authority," the statement read. State agencies also must not assist other states in attempts to seek civil, criminal, or professional sanctions against anyone who provides, seeks, or obtains health care services that are legal in Minnesota, the order says.