The U.S. locked up a spot in men's curling at the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Thursday, when Team John Shuster earned a playoff berth at the world men's curling championships in Calgary.

Shuster, the 2018 Olympic gold medalist from Duluth, skipped the U.S. team to a 10-3 record as the round robin of the world championships concluded Friday. That put it in third place, with the top six teams moving on to the playoffs and qualifying for the Olympics.

The U.S. will start the playoffs Saturday morning against Switzerland.

Though Shuster and his teammates — Chris Plys and John Landsteiner of Duluth and Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis. — are representing the U.S. at the world championships, they are not guaranteed a return trip to the Olympics.

The winner of the Olympic curling trials Nov. 13-21 in Omaha will go to Beijing.