Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Kodai Senga (10-7, 3.08) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 5.06)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP David Peterson (3-7, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.73)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Tylor Megill (8-7, 5.28 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (10-7, 3.64)

Mets update: After winning 101 games last year, the Mets (64-75) are fourth in the NL East and already eliminated from the playoff race. ... They have won 11 of their past 13 games with the Twins. ... Senga, a rookie, is third in the NL in ERA. The 30-year-old signed a five-year, $75 million contract after pitching 11 seasons in Japan. ... Megill is the brother of former Twins reliever Trevor Megill. ... 1B Pete Alonso leads the team with 42 HR and 102 RBI. ... 2B Jeff McNeil led MLB with a .326 average last season and got a four-year, $50 million contract. He's hitting .266 this season.

Twins update: The AL Central leaders (73-67) open a six-game homestand. ... 3B Royce Lewis, who is hitting .316, has driven in 19 runs in his past 10 games. ... 1B Alex Kirilloff, on the injured list since July 30 because of a strained shoulder, was scheduled to continue his rehab assignment with the Saints on Thursday in Louisville. He could be activated this weekend. ... The Twins are sixth in MLB in HRs (199) but strike out an average of 10.26 times per game, on pace for a major-league record for the season.