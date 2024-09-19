CLEVELAND – The Twins packed up and headed to the airport in a hurry on Thursday. They didn’t need to watch the Guardians celebrate something that is rapidly slipping away from the Twins: A playoff berth.
Twins held to three hits, lose 3-2 to Guardians in extra innings
The Twins lost three of the four games in the series in Cleveland, but still hold the last wild-card spot.
Andrés Giménez lined a Caleb Thielbar fastball into right field for a single, scoring courtesy runner José Ramírez from second base, and the Guardians began hugging each other after their 3-2 10-inning victory clinched a spot in the postseason for the sixth time in nine years.
The Twins, meanwhile, fell into a tie with the idle Tigers for the final American League wild-card berth, though the Twins do own the tiebreaker via their 7-6 record against Detroit this season.
They walk away having lost three of four games in this critical series, despite scoring precisely as many runs (13) as the Guardians did. But that’s been the story of the entire season between these teams: Cleveland dominated the season series, 10 games to three, even though 12 of those games were decided by three runs or fewer.
The Twins had plenty of opportunities in this series, and even in the finale, though they collected only three hits, and none after Manuel Margot’s RBI double in the fifth inning. Margot’s line drive to left-center brought home Kyle Farmer, who had doubled, and when center fielder Lane Thomas briefly allowed the ball to get away from him, Willi Castro, who had walked, scored from first base.
But that was it for offense by the Twins, who scored only 38 runs, or 2.9 per game, against Cleveland this year. The Guardians’ bullpen pitched 5⅔ innings without allowing a hit on Thursday, and gave up
just nine hits and four runs in 19⅓ innings during the series.
Even in the 10th, an inning in which they started with a free runner on second base and loaded the bases with a hit batter and a walk, the Twins couldn’t come up with a hit from their most feared hitters. A sacrifice bunt accounted for the first out, Carlos Correa popped up next to the Twins’ bullpen for the second out, and Byron Buxton ended the inning with a soft fly ball to right.
The Guardians, meanwhile, put runners on base in each of the first eight innings, including three consecutive softy hit singles against left-handed reliever Cole Irvin in the sixth inning. Those hits loaded the bases, and shortstop Brayan Rocchio lifted a medium-depth fly ball to drive home the tying run.
Simeon Woods Richardson contributed a relatively effective start, despite allowing baserunners in each of the five innings he pitched in. He walked only one batter and struck out six, his highest total in a month.
But his difficulty with Kyle Manzardo assured that he would fail to complete five innings for the fifth consecutive start. Manzardo belted a changeup into the right-field seats in the first inning, then whistled a double into right field in the third, the two hardest-hit balls Woods Richardson gave up.
So when the Guardians’ designated hitter came to the plate again with a runner on base and two outs in the fifth, Rocco Baldelli took no chances, removing Woods Richardson despite the Twins’ 2-1 lead at the time. It was Woods Richardson’s 17th no-decision start of the season, more than any other starter in the majors.
The Twins lost three of the four games in the series in Cleveland, but still hold the last wild-card spot.