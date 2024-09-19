The goal: The Twins are trying to clinch an American League playoff berth.
What you need to know about the Twins and the MLB playoffs
The Twins are in the thick of the wild-card race in the American League.
Status: The Twins trail first-place Cleveland by 7½ games in the AL Central with 10 games remaining. The Twins do hold the final AL wild-card spot, leading Detroit by ½ games and Seattle by 2½ (with Seattle playing late Wednesday).
Who are they chasing? They are 1½ games behind Kansas City, which has the second wild-card spot, and four behind Baltimore, which is the top wild-card team.
Magic number: 9. Any combination of Twins wins, and losses by their next closest pursuer equaling nine will clinch the playoffs.
If the playoffs started today: The Twins would be the No. 6 seed and face No. 3 Houston, which is the leader in the West.
Twins remaining games: At Cleveland on Thursday (12:10 p.m.); three at Boston (Friday-Sunday); three vs. Miami (Sept. 24-26); three vs. Baltimore (Sept. 27-29).
Tiebreakers: The Twins have tiebreakers over the Royals, Tigers, Astros and Mariners based on head-to-head competition. The tiebreaking format is explained here.
When do the playoffs start? The final day of the regular season is Sunday, Sept. 29; the first playoff games are Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Teams: There are six qualifiers from each league in the playoffs; three division champions and three wild-card teams.
First round: The two division champs in each league with the best records get byes. The other division winner plays host to the wild-card team with the worst record (sixth seed) and the top two wild-card teams play each other.
Format: The first round is best-of-three, with all games being at the home of the higher seed. Teams are not reseeded for the Division Series, which are best-of-five. The League Championship Series and World Series are best-of-seven.
Tickets: Went on sale Monday.
Carlos Correa’s two-run single in the 10th gave the Twins a two-run lead, but host Cleveland rallied for three runs off Ronny Henriquez to send Minnesota to a crushing loss.