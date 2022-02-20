It was Senior Day at Ridder Arena on Saturday afternoon. And title-clinching day.

Grad student Laura Bench got the start in goal for the No. 1 Gophers women's hockey team and seniors scored four of the goals in a 7-1 victory over St. Thomas.

The win, Minnesota's seventh in a row, secured the team's 11th WCHA regular-season title after a recent dry spell. The Gophers have won that title only once, in 2019, since a three-year run of dominance from 2013-15.

With this win Minnesota (26-7-1, 21-6-1 WCHA) finished conference play with an .810 points percentage — the criteria used to decide the conference regular-season champion this season because of a pandemic-caused unbalanced schedule.

Ohio State swept Wisconsin 5-1 and 2-1 for second place (.777).

Savannah Norcross, one of 12 graduate students or seniors who were honored, had two goals in the third period against St. Thomas (5-25-1., 3-24-1).

Other seniors with goals were Taylor Heise and Emily Oden. Freshmen Ella Huber and Peyton Hemp had two goals and one, respectively.