BATTLE AT BOTH ENDS

Two one-sided losses to Seattle showed the Lynx — and their fans — just how good the Storm is at both ends of the floor. Here is where the Storm ranked among WNBA teams in some key areas:

Category Rank

Offensive rating 1. 108.3

Defensive rating 1. 93.3

Net rating 1. Plus-15.0

Scoring 2. 87.5

Points allowed 1. 76.0

Shooting % 4. 47.4

Shooting % allowed 1. 40.4

3 pt % 2. 39.4

3 pt % allowed 1. 30.6

Pts in the paint 4. 36.6

Pts in paint allowed 1. 30.0

Points off TOs 2. 18.5

TOs forced/game 2. 16.4