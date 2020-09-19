BATTLE AT BOTH ENDS
Two one-sided losses to Seattle showed the Lynx — and their fans — just how good the Storm is at both ends of the floor. Here is where the Storm ranked among WNBA teams in some key areas:
Category Rank
Offensive rating 1. 108.3
Defensive rating 1. 93.3
Net rating 1. Plus-15.0
Scoring 2. 87.5
Points allowed 1. 76.0
Shooting % 4. 47.4
Shooting % allowed 1. 40.4
3 pt % 2. 39.4
3 pt % allowed 1. 30.6
Pts in the paint 4. 36.6
Pts in paint allowed 1. 30.0
Points off TOs 2. 18.5
TOs forced/game 2. 16.4
