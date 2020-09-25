The Seattle Storm used a 19-2 run that began midway through the second quarter and ended 90 seconds into the third quarter to take control in a on the way to a 89-79 victory over the Minnesota Lynx in a back-and-forth Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Thursday.

It gave the Storm a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, and no team has come back from an 0-2 hole to win such a series in WNBA history (0-13).

Once again it was too much Jewell Loyd.

Loyd made six of 10 shots and scored 20 points. She was 4-for-4 – including two-for-two in three-pointers – for 12 points a 14-0 Seattle run to end the first half that gave the Storm a 13-point lead.

That 14-0 run came with Lynx star Napheesa Collier on the bench with three fouls.

The foul came on Mercedes Russell’s three-point play, which put the Storm up seven. Surprisingly, the Lynx scored the next eight points to take a one-point lead with 5:28 left.

The rest of the half was almost all Loyd, who began that 14-0 run with a jumper seconds later. That actually started a 19-2 run that put Seattle up 51-35 early in the third quarter.

That lead grew to as many as 21.

But then the Lynx fought back. Odyssey Sims and Damiris Dantas had six and Collier five in a 21-6 run to end the half that pulled the Lynx within 68-62 entering the fourth.

But an 10-2 start to the fourth quarter – which included threes from Loyd and Sami Whitcomb – pushed the lead back to 14.

Dantas continued her strong playoff run with 23 points and seven rebounds. She made five of seven three-pointers. Sims scored 18 with five rebounds and four assists. Collier finished with 12 points. Crystal Dangerfield struggled with her shot again, going 2-for-9 while scoring 10 points with seven assists.

Breanna Stewart scored 17 points, Alysha Clark had 13.

