We'll just say it -- switching seats on a flight seems to be a thing right now. Social media is full of stories, whether it be family members asking to sit next to their relatives to people taking seats without permission to travelers trying to trick fellow passengers into taking less desirable seats.

Has anyone ever asked you to switch seats with them on a plane within the last three years? Have you asked? What was the reason why and what was your response?

Share your experience about airplane seat-swapping to help inform a future story.

