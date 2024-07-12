We'll just say it -- switching seats on a flight seems to be a thing right now. Social media is full of stories, whether it be family members asking to sit next to their relatives to people taking seats without permission to travelers trying to trick fellow passengers into taking less desirable seats.
Has anyone ever asked you to switch seats with them on a plane within the last three years? Have you asked? What was the reason why and what was your response?
Share your experience about airplane seat-swapping to help inform a future story.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Have you been asked to switch seats on a flight? Tell us about it.
Share your experience about airplane seat-swapping to help inform a future story.
Hot Dish 7.12.24
Legislative Auditor calls out Walz administration's "shoot-the-messenger" approach to fraud concerns
Gallery: Old Mill Norwood Young America
For those in Norwood Young America and passersby along the city's main street, a known quantity is a nearly 160-year-old mill house. Erin Allard now owns it along with two buildings on the property. You would never guess from the exterior, which keeps its original, old-fashioned rustic charm, the new life that has been breathed into the spaces.