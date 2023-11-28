Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins host Michael Rand to break down Monday's big news that the Wild fired coach Dean Evason and replaced him with former Nashville head coach John Hynes.

Early-season struggles turned into a seven-game losing streak, quickly escalating a hot seat for Evason after successful recent regular seasons.

Will the Wild's top players start to produce after the coaching change? And will the magnifying glass intensify on General Manager Bill Guerin if things don't improve.

