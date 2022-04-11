Former Gophers women's basketball standout Sara Scalia is transferring to Indiana, the Hoosiers announced.

Scalia, who led the Gophers in scoring last season with 17.9 points per game, announced she was entering the NCAA transfer portal on March 31.

Scalia is one of three transfers the Hoosiers added over the weekend, joining Alyssa Geary (Providence) and Sydney Parrish (Oregon). Scalia hit seven three pointers in one game against the Hoosiers on Feb. 3, nearly leading the Gophers to an upset.

"Sara is a phenomenal pickup for us," Indiana coach Teri Moren said in the news release. "She is one of the very best 3-point shooters in the country. It is important for us that we find players that fit our culture and mesh with our team. I think we found a perfect fit with Sara."