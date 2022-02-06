For the first 20 minutes of the game Sunday at Williams Arena, it looked like the Gophers women's basketball team would beat Michigan State only if Sara Scalia kept scoring. And scoring. And scoring.

But, a pleasant surprise:

After Scalia carried the team for the first half, just about everyone who played did their part in the second. The result: A 71-60 victory over a Spartans team (12-10, 6-4), which beat them by three points in Michigan two weeks ago.

Scalia finished with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. But just seven of those came in the second half, all on free throws.

Sunday that wasn't a problem. Alexia Smith played perhaps her best game in two seasons with the Gophers, scoring 13 points. Deja Winters had 10, Alanna Micheaux nine.

But it doesn't end there. Laura Bagwell-Katalinich, moved into the starting lineup ahead of Kadi Sissoko, scored just four points, but she provided energy and had five rebounds. Bailey Helgren had six points, seven rebounds and two blocks. The Gophers (11-13, 4-8) had a 19-8 edge in bench scoring, a 17-12 edge on points off turnovers and a 30-20 edge on points in the paint.

Despite a 3-for-13 shooting performance in the fourth quarter, the Gophers were able to out-score MSU 12-10 because the Spartans were held to 3-for-12 scoring.

Nia Clouden had a game-high 29 points. But she was held to 1-for-5 shooting in the final 10 minutes. Matilda Ekh scored 12.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 71, Michigan State 60

It was another difficult start for the Gophers, who opened the game hitting just two of their first 13 shots while turning the ball over three times, which the Spartans turned into eight points while jumping out to a 15-5 lead.

The Gophers carried that momentum into the second quarter, with Scalia and Smith leading the way. From the time Scalia hit her first three-pointer with 1:56 left in the first quarter until Scalia hit one of two free throws with 2:43 left in the first half to put the Gophers up 31-24 – a stretch of 9:13 – the Gophers out-scored the Spartans 26-9. In that stretch Scalia scored 13 points, Smith eight.

Unfortunately, the Spartans got back-to-back threes from Ekh to draw within a point before Smith hit her second three-pointer of the game with 15 seconds left in the second quarter to put the Gophers up 36-32 at the half.

An 11-0 run in the third quarter – one filled with Spatans turnovers – pushed the Gophers lead to 56-41 on two free throws by Bailey Helgren with 3:12 left in the third quarter.

But the Gophers were out-scored the rest of the quarter, with Clouden scoring five of those, to pull within nine entering the fourth.