Marcus Carr didn't resemble the player who had a memorable year for the Gophers when he struggled for most of the final home game of the season Saturday afternoon vs. Rutgers.

Until one shot made the day better, for a while.

Carr's first field goal came with 46 seconds left, a three-pointer that tied the score and sent the game into overtime, where the Gophers lost 77-70 at Williams Arena.

Carr scored just seven points on 1-for-13 shooting, including 1-for-8 from three-point range in 38 minutes.

With only family and friends in the crowd to celebrate Senior Day, the Gophers (13-14, 6-14 Big Ten) seemed energized after falling behind by 14 points early in the second half.

The standout junior point guard and his teammates looked like they had the weight of the world on their shoulders during a six-game losing streak. In the end, though, they didn't play like they were concerned about an uncertain future.

Freshman Jamal Mashburn's layup capped a 6-0 run that cut Rutgers' lead to two, 61-59, with 2:11 left to play.

The Scarlet Knights (14-9, 10-10), who were 0-5 at the Barn entering the game, extended it to a four-point advantage on Geo Baker's free throws on the ensuing possession.

After Tre' Williams hit one of two free throws to make it 63-60, the Gophers came up with a clutch defensive stop to give their captain and closer a chance to redeem himself.

Carr was 0-for-11 from the field before he broke away from his defender for just enough space to sink a three-pointer in front of Minnesota's bench. It resembled the late-game heroics he showed a few times this season, most recently in the Feb. 11 win vs. Purdue.

BOXSCORE: Rutgers 77, Minnesota 70

The momentum that the Gophers built to end regulation couldn't be sustained in the extra period. They were playing for pride and to end the regular season on a positive note.

Rutgers looked hungry to keep its hopes alive to reach the program's first NCAA tournament since 1991.

The Scarlet Knights were outscored 12-2 and held scoreless from the field for the last 5:56 in the second half, but they scored the first six points in overtime to take control again.

Mashburn's two free throws made it 71-68 with 2:06 left, but the shorthanded Gophers weren't able to complete the comeback.

Mashburn finished with 17 points. Senior Brandon Johnson led the Gophers with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Carr was the last player to leave the court after the entire team sung the Rouser. He embraced assistant coach Ed Conroy as he stepped slowly down the steps to the locker room beneath the arena.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino, who is expecting to meet with his athletic director after the season, might have walked onto the Barn's raised floor for the last time Saturday as well.

Pitino honored seniors Eric Curry, Hunt Conroy and Johnson before the game.

Next for the Gophers is next week's Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.