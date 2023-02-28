The city of Roseville will add a mental health outreach worker to serve alongside its police force, as part of a partnership with a nonprofit approved Monday to help address the growing need for crisis response services.

Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider explained the partnership with mental health nonprofit People Incorporated before the council vote Monday night. The chief said there are gaps in what officers and social service workers can fill, especially with follow-ups after a behavioral health crisis.

"We find a lot of people in crisis, and it becomes a revolving door where they get stabilized, but when they don't have that support afterwards, they can fall right back into crisis," Scheider said before the council vote. "That's what we're trying to prevent, so it's not just having police responding, but we can get people proactively going out into the community."

The agreement passed unanimously after City Council members Robin Schroeder and Julie Strahan also spoke in support of the plan.

"We are so fortunate to have these tools to help us move toward a different way to respond to people, and looking at what each individual person needs," Strahan said.

The agreement funds the full-time outreach worker, provided by People Incorporated, for a two-year pilot period, according to the request for council action prepared by Scheider.

Half the funding — $50,000 per year for two years — would come from People Incorporated, while Roseville police would seek to use American Rescue Plan funding for the remaining salary (not to exceed $50,000 per year).

The city is not required to fund the position again after the two years but it will evaluate whether it's worth continuing at the conclusion, Mayor Dan Roe said.

Roseville, like many U.S. cities, has experienced a surge in mental health service needs over the past decade. Since 2020, Roseville Police Department saw a 50% increase in calls for mental health-related issues, according to the request.

The city has also added other positions recently to help augment response during mental health crises.

In 2021 the council approved a three-year partnership with Ramsey County to embed two county social workers in the police department, who provide "stabilization and followup support for people experiencing a mental health crisis," according to the request.

Scheider explained to council that the county social workers focus on field work, going out when someone has a crisis, while the new outreach worker would respond in the days or weeks after the crisis and connect them to further resources.

At the end of the pilot with both People Incorporated and Ramsey County in 2025, the police department will evaluate the needs of the community going forward, the request states.