Michael Rand takes a look at five questions in the wake of Monday night's announcement that Richard Pitino has been fired as Gophers men's basketball coach. Rand is also joined by Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan for an overall look at the program and Pitino's tenure. How might this have turned out differently and what comes next?

And he takes listener questions from frustrated fans who want to see the Gophers take the next step forward.

