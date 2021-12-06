Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for an unforgettable look back at another wild weekend in Minnesota sports.

They start, of course, with the utterly predictable yet still unthinkable: The Vikings' 29-27 loss to the previously winless Lions, with the final blow coming on the final play of the game. Mike Zimmer's curious coaching decisions, including moves along the offensive line and a soft defense on the game-winning final drive, contributed mightily to the loss.

From there, Reusse waxes poetic on the election of Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Oliva is one of Reusse's favorite players — and people — of all-time.

Plus thoughts on the Gophers football team, the Wild's surge, the Gophers volleyball team in the Sweet 16 and the Gophers men's basketball team surprisingly sitting 7-0 after a big Sunday win Over Mississippi State.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports