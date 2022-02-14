Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at the Super Bowl, which was close but sometimes forgettable. Rand raves about the halftime show, while Reusse complains about how long it was.

Plus a look at the resurgence of Anthony Edwards on the Wolves' win over the Pacers, a radical solution to fix college hockey (from Reusse) and talk of what the Vikings will do now that Kevin O'Connell will officially be taking over as head coach.

