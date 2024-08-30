Retired Minnesota real estate executive Russ Nelson dedicates himself to helping others — thanks to his late wife

After a successful real estate career, Russ Nelson has found a new calling in retirement helping others. Russ Nelson, 70, a dean of the Twin Cities corporate real estate business, has sold his interest to his partners and is retiring at the end of the year. Nelson, founder of what is now 10-employee NTH, oversaw a fairly small tenant representative and project-management team that seemed larger because Nelson, a network, was at the table for many big deals downtown over the last 35 years thanks to his business, Downtown Council and nonprofit connections where he knew everybody. We photograph Nelson in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)