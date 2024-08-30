Retired Minnesota real estate executive Russ Nelson dedicates himself to helping others — thanks to his late wife

Braxsten O’Connor-Bell was an accomplished University of St. Thomas senior several years ago who was unclear about a career.
He embodies what experts say is the key to shining in your “golden years.”
By Neal St. Anthony
She had watched a TV series about young people working on yachts out of Florida and thought that looked like fun. She ran the idea by her mentor, Russ Nelson, a retired commercial real estate executive known for being as direct as he is loquacious.
“I thought I wanted to work on yachts,” recalled O’Connor-Bell, who concentrated on real estate and finance in business school and works in financial services in Phoenix. “Russ said we are not doing that. I also told him that I was thinking of moving to Arizona. He shared his contacts there with me. Russ helped me with confidence and picking a career.”
O’Connor-Bell is one of several St. Thomas graduates who lauded Nelson for his advice, insights and candor, including discussions with executives from the likes of Opus and Ryan Cos., and on-site visits to nearby Highland Bridge, the former Ford plant site that is a huge housing development in St. Paul.
“Russ really was interested and listened to us students,” said O’Connor-Bell, who works for Vanguard Investments in Phoenix. “He also gives advice and wants us to make good decisions. Russ is a hoot. And he gives off ‘grandpa vibes.’ He’s a great listener. He’s kind of the UST [business school] grandpa.”
Nelson sold his interest in the commercial real estate firm Nelson, Tietz & Hoye to his female senior management team in 2017 to focus on grandkids and retirement with his wife, Nancy. Her 2020 death from pancreatic cancer took the wind out of his sales and left a huge void.
Expanded voluntarism has been the antidote.
Nelson, 77, had been a guest speaker for Herb Tousley, the director of the real estate program at St. Thomas, who died in 2020. Mary Daugherty, a veteran St. Thomas finance professor and administrator, who also had tapped Nelson to teach a capstone course to graduating seniors, encouraged Nelson to step up his engagement as a volunteer mentor. He developed an intensive program, from discussions to internships, and mentors up to 16 students every school year.
Nelson credits his late wife with setting him on the right retirement-career path.
They met at West High in Madison, Wis., in the 1960s. Nancy started her career with the Family Partnership, which works with low-income families and vulnerable kids. She served as an employee or board member for 35 years. Russ helped raise funds.
He suggested during her illness that he might honor her by working with kindergartners and families at the Family Partnership. That takes a lot of patience and organization, Nancy told him.
“You wouldn’t be so good at that,” she said. “Get more involved at St. Thomas.”
The older students are a better fit.
“This is God’s purpose for me,” said a grateful Nelson. “I get to help young people. I get to share my wisdom and industry knowledge. The reward is the students say thanks for the advice and introductions. The older students help me organize and disseminate information, such as the book ‘Atomic Habits’ and other material. They also help me recruit and book speakers.”
Nelson, a high-energy guy who thrives on relationships, spends up to 15 hours a week on mentor-related volunteerism. He also is the embodiment of what experts say is needed for a successful retirement: purpose. For some in their “golden years,” a big part of successful retirement is helping others.
A 2023 article for Presbyterian Senior Living compiled evidence from studies and anecdotal stories to make the well-documented case that people, particularly older adults who have lost spouses, “who donate their time to a good cause enjoy greater life satisfaction. They also have better mental and physical health than their peers who don’t volunteer.”
Author Reneé Moore cited a study conducted by the Corporation for National and Community Service. It revealed that seniors who volunteer at least 100 hours a year are able to maintain an active and independent lifestyle. They also experience longer life expectancy and fewer incidences of depression.
“Before there was evidence to support the theory, mental health professionals believed that isolation and loneliness among older adults was often the root cause of depression and a variety of other health problems,” Moore wrote. “Turns out they were right all along. Social isolation can increase a senior’s risk for medical issues that include diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.”
Mentoring also keeps Nelson in touch with industry acquaintances. He’s also an active grandparent and on call for a couple of other volunteer gigs.
St. Thomas graduate Samantha Murray can remember struggling at her first job, valuing commercial properties, which Nelson helped her get.
“Russ was very supportive,” Murray recalled. “I was just out of college. And to have a successful professional, to have that support … gave me some confidence. Russ knew a little bit about everything in commercial real estate. He said, ‘You’re smart. Don’t sell yourself short.’”
She is currently working at the commercial real estate firm CBRE in a position that Nelson encouraged her to pursue.
“It’s helpful to have someone like Russ in your corner,” Murray said. “We still get together. Russ is coming to my wedding.”
Brady Gruenhagen, who works for NTH, the real estate project management firm and brokerage that was founded by Nelson, said the value of the real estate mentorship is insights from experienced industry insiders and Nelson’s passion to help students.
“Russ gives his heart to this,” said Gruenhagen, a 2023 St. Thomas graduate. “He has fun with the students and professionals. And the free lunches are nice, too.”
Neal St. Anthony is a Twin Cities freelance writer.
