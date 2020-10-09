The University of Minnesota's Board of Regents voted Friday to eliminate three men's sports programs — gymnastics, tennis and indoor track and field — but saved the men's outdoor track and field program.

The amended resolution passed with a 7-5 vote, meaning those three programs will be dropped at school year's end.

Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced the proposed cuts Sept. 10, citing financial woes compounded by the pandemic and Title IX compliance concerns. President Joan Gabel recommended the Regents approve the move, which required seven "yes" votes from the 12 members.

The new resolution, sparing men's outdoor track and field, was presented minutes before Friday's meeting. The Regents held a long discussion and came close to delaying a vote to a future meeting. The vote to delay was 7-5 against.

The plan was met with widespread outrage from athletes, alumni and supporters of the sports. The Regents received thousands of e-mails, calls and letters opposing the cuts, and some athletes have retained a lawyer. Attorney Andrew Miltenberg sent a letter to Gabel and the Regents demanding a "no" vote, and he said earlier this week the athletes could take legal action if the sports were eliminated.

If the pandemic allows, the teams will compete during the 2020-21 season. If no competition is permitted, the programs will be disbanded. Existing scholarships will be honored for athletes who choose to stay at the U, and Coyle said the school will assist those who want to transfer.

The three sports are among the oldest at the U. Men's track and field started in 1899, men's gymnastics in 1902 and men's tennis in 1947.