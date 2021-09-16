Minnesota United announced Thursday that it has signed defender Chase Gasper to a four-year contract extension through 2025.

The Loons picked Gasper, 25, out of the University of Maryland in the first round of the 2019 SuperDraft, and he has become a fixture on the backline.

"If you look back to when he started for the team, his level of performance has been so consistent. He's been terrific," Loons coach Adrian Heath said in the news release. "... Great attitude, great professional, great teammate. We're so pleased that another player, who we consider one of our own, has decided to commit as well."

The Loons made the announcement coming off a 4-0 loss at Sporting Kansas City. It was the third time the Loons have been shut out in five games and dropped them to eighth place in the MLS' Western Conference. At season's end, the top seven spots will reach the playoffs.

"It means everything for a player that your boss is confident in you," Gasper said in the news release. "[Heath] has trusted me to play and start most of the games since I've been here. Those are the guys you want to play for. For coaches like that, for teammates like that, and the fans we have."