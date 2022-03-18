Receiver Adam Thielen and the Vikings agreed to terms on a contract restructure, his agency announced on Friday. The move is expected to create more salary cap space for the team through a void year added in 2025, according to a league source. Thielen remains under contract through the 2024 season.

Full terms of the restructure were not immediately available, but the agency — the Minneapolis-based Institute For Athletes — announced he'll get $18 million guaranteed.

"I guess you can't get rid of me yet," Thielen said through his agency. "Super excited to be back in purple to ultimately try to bring a championship to this city that so much deserves it. So excited about the leadership and everything that's being put in place by this organization. Can't wait to get back to work and to really build on something special."

Thielen was set to account for $16.8 million against this year's cap — a figure raised by a 2021 restructure that converted some of his salary into a signing bonus to spread out the cap charges. Those conversions can be done without the player's consent. Thielen needed to agree to redo his deal this time for cap relief, and he did.

It's the latest in a series of moves by Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to generate spending power after the team also cleared nearly $14 million with a one-year extension for quarterback Kirk Cousins and $6 million in a salary conversion for safety Harrison Smith.

Star Tribune staff writer Ben Goessling contributed reporting to this story.