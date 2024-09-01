Readers Write: Trump at Arlington National Cemetery, Ukraine, Tim Walz, young offenders, State Fair

More to the point, pulling American support out of Ukraine would have a devastating effect on NATO, which was created to prevent the very Russian expansionism we are now witnessing, and in the process sink America’s standing in the world. It’s been clear that Putin’s goal has been the dismantling of NATO and that he believes his support of Trump has been a major tool in that process. Even the Senate Intelligence Committee recognized Russian disinformation campaigns during 2016, aimed at supporting Trump and spreading dissent within America. Election interference was literally bragged about by Putin’s guy, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was in charge of this campaign. Perhaps the most embarrassing presidential moment I’ve witnessed was during a news conference with Putin and Trump in which Trump was asked about Putin’s interference in the election, and Trump replied, “[Putin] just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.” As Putin sat there with a smirk on his face. (Opinion editor’s note: Trump said the next day in a news conference he meant to say he didn’t see any reason why it “wouldn’t” be Russia.)